July 2017 Featured Extra Posted 06.2017, by Funny Timesin Categories: Featured Bonus Cartoons, Home Featured Poststagged: fiber, military, soldiers, uniformLeave a CommentTag this entry: Click to enlarge More Funny from around the web ...Improbable Memorial Day Origin StoryDelay DaySpecial Feature: Tiny Hands ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Posted 06.2017, by Funny Timesin Categories: Featured Bonus Cartoons, Home Featured Poststagged: fiber, military, soldiers, uniformLeave a CommentTag this entry: