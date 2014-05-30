Change Is Good. Thanks!

Thanks for submitting your Change of Address request! We’ll send you an email confirmation when we’ve processed your new information.
Need to change another subscription address?
Dear Funny Times,
Foolishly, in the throes of exploring a relocation and in the madness of the subsequent move, I neglected to sustain our subscription. The deficit of expected monthly good humor was devastating, though we tried to sustain ourselves as best we could on our own. However, it is evident that, having regained our footing – and our senses – restoration of Funny Times is both welcome and needed.
If you would be so kind, please send along a subscription statement to the new address provided, so that I might write a check and begin to receive again the nourishment deprived us these past several months.
Thanks.
While I am on the federal witness protection program, I change my address at great personal risk. But give me humor or give me death!
I have been a loyal subscriber since you first began chiseling your content on stone tablets. I am also a gypsy and have changed my address more often than some readers, no doubt, change their underwear. Do I get a prize?
No one told me there would be math.
This change of address page was not funny. Not funny at all. I have been reading Funny Times religiously since it was distributed for free on the CWRU campus in the 80s. I have come to expect to be amused.
Seriously you guys had better funny up this page or I’m going to be hopping mad.
To accommodate Dave, above…
Worst Ethnic Joke Ever
PG-Rated
An Englishman, a Scotsman, an Irishman, a Welshman, a Latvian, a Turk, a German, an Indian, several Americans (including a southerner, a New Englander, and a Californian), an Argentinean, a Dane, an Australian, a Slovakian, an Egyptian, a Japanese, a Moroccan, a Frenchman, a New Zealander, a Spaniard, a Russian, a Guatemalan, a Colombian, a Pakistani, a Malaysian, a Croatian, a Uzbek, a Cypriot, a Pole, a Lithuanian, a Chinese, a Sri Lankan, a Lebanese, a Cayman Islander, a Ugandan, a Vietnamese, a Korean, a Uruguayan, a Czech, an Icelander, a Mexican, a Finn, a Honduran, a Panamanian, an Andorran, an Israeli, a Venezuelan, a Fijian, a Peruvian, an Estonian, a Brazilian, a Portuguese, a Liechtensteiner, a Mongolian, a Hungarian, a Canadian, a Moldovan, a Haitian, a Norfolk Islander, a Macedonian, a Bolivian, a Cook Islander, a Tajikistani, a Samoan, an Armenian, a Aruban, an Albanian, a Greenlander, a Micronesian, a Virgin Islander, a Georgian, a Bahaman, a Belarusian, a Cuban, a Tongan, a Cambodian, a Qatari, an Azerbaijani, a Romanian, a Chilean, a Kyrgyzstani, a Jamaican, a Filipino, a Ukrainian, a Dutchman, a Taiwanese, an Ecuadorian, a Costa Rican, a Swede, a Bulgarian, a Serb, a Swiss, a Greek, a Belgian, a Singaporean, an Italian, a Norwegian and 47 Africans walk into a fine restaurant….
“I’m sorry,” said the maître d’, “you can’t come in here without a Thai.”
May I please have a June issue? They didn’t forward it. Noe I got nothing to read in the … Er … Breakfast table. I appreciate it!
Oops! No problem, Cheryl. Give us a call so we can find your subscription, get the address squared away, and get you laughing again! (I can even promise that a real live person will answer as long as you call during business hours! – 888.386.6984)
DE SR OR MA,
WO YO PL PR MY FU ST AD ON TH MA LA? PL SP IT OU AS “PLACE.”
I DO NO LI TH AB “PL.”
SI YO,
ST MA
Trying to get my gift subscription to Funny Times to follow my kid to her new home after a messy divorce, I tried to fill out the change of address form. I agree with Dave above. The change of address form was not funny, or even fun to fill out. I can only hope I did it correctly. (But the comments have been great!) Please process this request quickly to restore some humor to her fractured life! Thanks from a longstanding friend of FT.
I’m about to serve some time. Never will I need Funny times more. Thank you!
I have decided to avoid the rush and emigrate before the election. I will move to Kazakhstan, because the sun is warm there so you can still feel the Bern. Can you deliver by drone? Does it cost extra? How accurate is your aim? What is the risk of collateral laughter?