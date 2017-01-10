Funny Times February 2017 Issue

Cartoons About …
2016 in Review . Money . Valentine’s Day . Coloring Books . Teeth . and more!
With cartoons by: Isabella Bannerman, Clay Bennett, Daniel Beyer, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, David Cohen, Jack Compère, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Martha Gradisher, Buddy Hickerson, Jeff Hobbs, Keith Knight, Ken Krimstein, Tim Lachowski, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Brian McFadden, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, Joel Pett, Rina Piccolo, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Maria Scrivan, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Matt Wuerker, Zippy . . . and lots more!
In This Issue:
First Impressions
By Raymond Lesser
The 2016 Year In Review
By Dave Barry
What’s Headed For Your Plate?
By Lenore Skenazy
Stuff
By Amy Schuster
Explaining Economic Terms
By W. Bruce Cameron
The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz
Deliberations Of The Swedish Academy
By Kate Deimling
Cuba Imposes Economic Embrago On The U.S.
By Chris Hume
Color Me Middle Aged
By Jim Nolan
Innie Or Outie? How About Both?
By Peter McKay
Twenty-Eight And Counting
By Walt Wood
PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At Scoffers
100 Word Rant
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Cartoons about Valentine’s Day