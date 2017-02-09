Funny Times March 2017 Issue

Cartoons About …
With cartoons by: Lynda Barry, Daniel Beyer, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Martin Bucella, Jon Carter, David Cohen, Jack Compère, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Samuel Ferri, Martha Gradisher, Buddy Hickerson, Jeff Hobbs, Nicole Hollander, David Horsey, John Kastner, Keith Knight, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Tim Lockley, Scott Masear, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, Mark Parisi, Joel Pett, Rina Piccolo, Hilary Price, Andy Singer, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Matt Wuerker, Zippy . . . and lots more!
In This Issue:
Fans
By Raymond Lesser
The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz
Better Parenting Through Polling
By Tim Jones
My Unnecessary Sister
By W. Bruce Cameron
Habitat For (Oh,The) Humanity!
By Bill Spencer
The Tile That Binds
By Dave Barry
If It’s March, I’m Mad
By Peter McKay
GOP Reveals Health Care Plan, And It’s Great
By Chris Hume
Forecasting A Trumpstorm
By David Martin
My Expiration Date
By John Walsh
Nature Girl
By Lisa Rubenson
Tales From Uberville
By Walt Wood
Venery, Anyone?
By M.K.Wolfe
PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At Politicians
100 Word Rant
Cartoons about Superheroes
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Cartoons about Hobbies