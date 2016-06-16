See what's new at Funny Times?

2016-06-16 13:24:44

Funny Times July 2016 Issue

July 2016 Issue Cover
Cartoons About …
Summer . The Donald . Fourth of July .
Dating . and more!

Cartoons by: Isabella Bannerman, Meg Biddle, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Jon Carter, Patrick Chappatte, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Bob Eckstein, Jeff Hobbs, David Horsey, Ham Khan, Keith Knight, Ken Krimstein, Sara Lautman, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Scott Masear, Brian McFadden, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Jen Sorensen, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy, Adam Zyglis … and lots more!

In This Issue:

Best Bicycle Practices
By Raymond Lesser

America Is The Greatest Nation On Earth
In Your FACE, Denmark
By Tim Jones

Sailing With Tom
By Bruce Cameron

New Planet Discovered
Where Everyone’s Lost Keys End Up
By Chris Hume

Comet Fever
By Dave Barry

The Five Stages Of The Donald
By David Martin

If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It!
By Stacia Friedman

Netflix And Chill
By Hillary Ring

Appsolutely Awful
By Lenore Skenazy

We, Who Are About To Be Beaten With The Ugly Stick,
Salute You!
By Will Durst

The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz

America Air
By Louise A. Smith

Cry Me A River
By Peter McKay

I’m Sorry, I Stand Corrected
By A.G. Sloan

PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At The Great Perhaps
100 Word Rant
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Summer Cartoons
Cartoons about The Self

July 2016 Featured Extra
2 thoughts on “Funny Times July 2016 Issue

    1. David Martin

      Thanks Julie. You just made my day. Mind you, some of the credit has to go to the subject of the piece: Mr. Trump. 🙂

      Reply

