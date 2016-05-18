Funny Times June 2016 Issue

Cartoons About …
Cartoons by: Isabella Bannerman, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Martin Bucella, Jon Carter, Jack Compère, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Bob Eckstein, Benita Epstein, Jeff Hobbs, David Horsey, Ham Khan, Keith Knight, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Scott Masear, Brian McFadden, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Drew Panckeri, Rina Piccolo, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Leigh Rubin, Andy Singer, Jen Sorensen, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Toro, Tom Tomorrow, Dan Wasserman, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy, Adam Zyglis … and lots more!
In This Issue:
Empty Cache
By Raymond Lesser
The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz
Pit Of Snakes
By Abigail Henry
My Father The Dog Trainer
By Bruce Cameron
I Am Not A Happy Camper
By Tim Jones
Sharks, CO2, And Other Deadly Sh*t
By Jackie Allison
21st Annual
Political Animal Awards
By Will Durst
A Loaf Of Bread And Thou
By Nicholas Hartmann
New Time Zone Established For The Bible Belt
By Chris Hume
A Prescription For Garden Stones …
I Mean, Prednisone
By M.K. Wolfe
Modern Life & Other Ailments
By David Martin
The Mad Hungarian’s Fastball
Made My Cup Runneth Over
By Dave Barry
Call Me!
By Roz Warren
PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At Gambling
100 Word Rant
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
On The Farm Cartoons
Cave Men Cartoons
A Lasting Election Cartoons
