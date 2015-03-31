limerick contest 2015 Posted 03.2015, by RAYMOND LESSERin Categories: Make-your-own Cartoonstagged: contest, dd_says_thanks, ftcpr, ftcpr contest limerick, limerick3 CommentsTag this entry: More Funny Stuff ...Limerick Contest UpdateLimerick Contest ends soonAnd the Limerick Contest Winners Are Us ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Posted 03.2015, by RAYMOND LESSERin Categories: Make-your-own Cartoonstagged: contest, dd_says_thanks, ftcpr, ftcpr contest limerick, limerick3 CommentsTag this entry:
yes, the Limerick Contest was not as exciting this year, we couldnt keep track of all the Limericks, couldnt do a search to pull them all up, even when using the tags “limerick” or “ftcpr”. “Limerick” search would bring up a few from this year and some of mine from last year, a difficult and stressful situation for the Limerick Judge, who I am sure was fearing burning and looting if the contest wasnt held this year.
Maybe there is a college level Computer programming class out there that would tackle this project in exchange for free subscriptions to Funny TImes. We can also donate custom cartoons to anyone who knows how to save us from the new improved Playground we are stuck with! Please help us!
I may be traveling to Cleveland on Friday or Saturday—-should I stop in to Funny Times World Headquarters and stage a sitdown strike? I will bring my 3 kids since they are on Spring Break/ All they need is an outlet to charge their electronic devices and they will sit there for a few days. Not sure my wife will go along with this plan though…….
Lol! Rick, did you actually stop in at funny times? Msis the old playground!
no, but I keep thinking about it. I live in Toledo so I am in Cleveland every once in awhile. I have called their offices a few times and had very polite conversations, they are understanding about the frustration and keep promising that things would get fixed, but I haven’t noticed any improvements.