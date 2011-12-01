Funny Times December 2011 Issue

Cartoons about:
OWS . Food . Health Care . Santa . and more
Cartoons by: Isabella Bannerman, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Bruce Bolinger, Dave Coverly, Derf, Tim Eagan, Bob Eckstein, Randy Glasbergen, Martha Gradisher, George Jartos, John Jonik, Ham Khan, Keith Knight, Peter Kuper, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Chris Monroe, Carlos Montage, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Rina Piccolo, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Ted Rall, Maria Scrivan, Andy Singer, David Sipress, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy … and lots more!
In This Issue:
Antigravity Ray
By Ray Lesser
The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz
Is Sanity A Gender Thing?
By Dave Barry
Ode To The Office Fridge
By Lenore Skenazy
Code Word For Health Care: STAT
By Bruce Cameron
Your Good Health … For 50 Percent Off!
By Greg Schwem
Keep Chasing The Wildebeest
By Garrison Keillor
Dancing Around The Issue
With The Political Stars
By Ward Sutton
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Revolution
By Colin McEnroe
Flavor Of The Month
By Roz Warren and Janet Golden
Taking My Cat To See Santa
By Stephanie Brush
PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At Christmas
Ruminations
Planet Proctor
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
Relationship Cartoons
News Cartoons
Family Cartoons
Football Cartoons
Thanks
I have subscribed for 15+ years
And gifted (I apologize for using that word) about a dozen
Keep up the good work!
Steve