Funny Times September 2016 Issue

September 2016 Issue Cover

Cartoons About …
Political Conventions . Pokemon . The Olympics . Outsourcing . and more!

Cartoons by: Daniel Beyer, Bizarro, Meg Biddle, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Jack Compère, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Martha Gradisher, David Horsey, Steven M. Johnson, Taylor Jones, John Kastner, Ham Khan, Randy Klutts, Keith Knight, Mary Lawton, Scott Masear, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, Joel Pett, Rina Piccolo, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Ted Rall, Rob Rogers, Leigh Rubin, Graham Sale, Maria Scrivan, Andy Singer, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy, Adam Zyglis … and lots more!

In This Issue:

Paper Towels
By Raymond Lesser

The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz

Dave Barry Goes
Inside The Convention Hall
By Dave Barry

Trump’s Olympic Demonstration Sports
By Bob Eckstein

The Dream Krusher
By Bruce Cameron

Your College Will See You Now!
By Peter McKay

Gotta Scare ‘Em All!
By Lenore Skenazy

Coast To Coast
Heart To Heart
By Steve Gelder

Election 2016:
Amnesia, Apathy In A Dead Heat
By Chris Hume

Reflection On Life, Art And Performance
On The First Anniversary Of My Birth
By Andrew Knott

Bad Day At The Big Box
By Judi Veoukas

A Man’s Hair Is His Glory
By Jim Nolan

Outsourcing Your Life
By Billie Little

PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At California
100 Word Rant
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Cartoons About Psychics
Cartoons About Coffee & Tea

September 2016 Featured Extra

More Funny Stuff ...

    I already have a subscription and I’d love to share the Bad Day At The Big Box article by Judi Veoukas.

