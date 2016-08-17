Funny Times September 2016 Issue

Cartoons About …
Political Conventions . Pokemon . The Olympics . Outsourcing . and more!
Buy This Issue!
Cartoons by: Daniel Beyer, Bizarro, Meg Biddle, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Jack Compère, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Martha Gradisher, David Horsey, Steven M. Johnson, Taylor Jones, John Kastner, Ham Khan, Randy Klutts, Keith Knight, Mary Lawton, Scott Masear, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, Joel Pett, Rina Piccolo, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Ted Rall, Rob Rogers, Leigh Rubin, Graham Sale, Maria Scrivan, Andy Singer, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy, Adam Zyglis … and lots more!
In This Issue:
Paper Towels
By Raymond Lesser
The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz
Dave Barry Goes
Inside The Convention Hall
By Dave Barry
Trump’s Olympic Demonstration Sports
By Bob Eckstein
The Dream Krusher
By Bruce Cameron
Your College Will See You Now!
By Peter McKay
Gotta Scare ‘Em All!
By Lenore Skenazy
Coast To Coast
Heart To Heart
By Steve Gelder
Election 2016:
Amnesia, Apathy In A Dead Heat
By Chris Hume
Reflection On Life, Art And Performance
On The First Anniversary Of My Birth
By Andrew Knott
Bad Day At The Big Box
By Judi Veoukas
A Man’s Hair Is His Glory
By Jim Nolan
Outsourcing Your Life
By Billie Little
PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At California
100 Word Rant
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Cartoons About Psychics
Cartoons About Coffee & Tea
I already have a subscription and I’d love to share the Bad Day At The Big Box article by Judi Veoukas.
If I could share one article –
The Chris Hume piece on Election 2016: is very timely…