Funny Times September 2016 Issue

Coast To Coast Heart To Heart By Steve Gelder

Gotta Scare ‘Em All! By Lenore Skenazy

Your College Will See You Now! By Peter McKay

The Dream Krusher By Bruce Cameron

Dave Barry Goes Inside The Convention Hall By Dave Barry

The Borowitz Report By Andy Borowitz

Election 2016:

Amnesia, Apathy In A Dead Heat

By Chris Hume

Reflection On Life, Art And Performance

On The First Anniversary Of My Birth

By Andrew Knott

Bad Day At The Big Box

By Judi Veoukas

A Man’s Hair Is His Glory

By Jim Nolan

Outsourcing Your Life

By Billie Little

PLUS:

Curmudgeon Looks At California

100 Word Rant

News Of The Weird

Harper’s Index

News & Political Cartoons

Cartoons About Psychics

Cartoons About Coffee & Tea