Funny Times April 2017 Issue

April 2017 Issue Cover

Cartoons About … 

Music . Cats . Dogs . Divorce . Philosophy. Fashion . and more!

With cartoons by: Lynda Barry, Clay Bennett, Daniel Beyer, Meg Biddle, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, David Cohen, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Bob Eckstein, Anne Emond, Samuel Ferri, Martha Gradisher, Buddy Hickerson, Jeff Hobbs, David Horsey, John Jonik, Keith Knight, Mary Lawton, Carol Lay, Tim Lockley, Scott Masear, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Mark Parisi, Joel Pett, Rina Piccolo, Hilary Price, Graham Sale, Jim Shoenbill, Jim Siergey, Andy Singer, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Rick Stromoski, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, P.C. Vey, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy . . . and lots more!

In This Issue:

Smart People Don’t Pay Taxes
By Raymond Lesser

I Hear America Not Singing
By Lenore Skenazy

Cat Calls
By Peter McKay

Dog Words
By W. Bruce Cameron

Congress Outlaws Reality
By Chris Hume

The Borowitz Report
By Andy Borowitz

Freedom of Speech
By Jackie Allison

The Cover Letter Of A Fox
Applying For A Job As A Henhouse Guard
By Andrew Knott

My Philosophy Of Life
As Told Through Proverbs
By J.C. Duffy

You Have The Right To Remain Silent
By Tim Jones

Thank You For Your Email
By Alexandra Fields

Talking To (And Swearing At) Your Personal Trainer
By Greg Schwem

‘POOD’: A Word For Tiny Poodle
By Dave Barry

PLUS:
Curmudgeon Looks At Australia
100 Word Rant
Cartoons about Divorce
News Of The Weird
Harper’s Index
News & Political Cartoons
Cartoons about Fashion

More Funny Stuff ...

