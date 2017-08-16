Funny Times September 2017 Issue

Cartoons About … Work . Mom . Balloons . Libraries . Science . and more!

With cartoons by: Celia Allison, Kirk Anderson, Donna Barstow, Clay Bennett, Meg Biddle, Bizarro, Harry Bliss, Ruben Bolling, Matt Bors, Martin Bucella, Jon Carter, Dave Coverly, J.C. Duffy, Tim Eagan, Martha Gradisher, Steve Greenberg, David Horsey, Ham Khan, Keith Knight, Sara Lautman, Mary Lawton, Scott Masear, Brian McFadden, Chris Monroe, P.S. Mueller, Jack Ohman, Drew Panckeri, Matt Percival, Joel Pett, K.A. Polzin, Hilary Price, Leigh Rubin, Steve Sack, Crowden Satz, Jen Sorensen, Mark Stivers, Ward Sutton, Tom Toles, Tom Tomorrow, Dan Wasserman, Shannon Wheeler, Matt Wuerker, Zippy, Adam Zyglis . . . and lots more!

In This Issue:

In The Cloud

By Raymond Lesser The Holiday That Ruins Summer

By Lenore Skenazy The Ping-Pong Effect

By Will Durst The Borowitz Report

By Andy Borowitz Home Is Where His Heart Is

By Helene Kirschbaum I Hate My Cell Phone

By W. Bruce Cameron Meet The Likely Next President

By Tim Jones Is That A Banana In Your Backdrop Or Are You Just Happy To See Me?

By Roz Warren